In chapter 349 of My Hero Academia we saw first hand how the second war unfolds between the groups of heroes and villains. On one side, Himiko Toga will face Tsuyu Asui and Ochako Uraraka alone, a heroine for whom he has professed his love. And, on the other Dabi is about to face Shoto Todoroki, his brother.

Since the first great war between these two sides, the manga revealed that Endeavor, Shoto Todoroki’s father was not what he seemed, because although he is the number 1 hero in Japan to the world, in reality he has used his own family in a way selfish. He had had an arranged marriage to have the son who would be the perfect hero.

This led him to have two sons, Shoto Todoroki, a boy with the power to control both fire and ice, and Toya Todoroki, better known as Dabi, a young man who surpasses his own abilities. After a fateful accident, Toya made the decision to take revenge on his entire family and in My Hero Academia 349, we will see how he carries out his plan.

But, first, a couple of doubts about his past will have to be resolved. Shoto Todoroki questions how he got to where he is and why he decided to become a villain.

My Hero Academia 349: Dabi will reveal his big secret

On My Hero Academia 349we see a less vengeful and more brooding Shoto asking: ‘If you survived that day… why didn’t you come home?’. It seems that this hero really missed his brother during all the years of his absence.

This question from Todoroki refers to the fire that Toya (Dabi) caused in the forest, an event in which he was left for dead. Until before My Hero Academia 349 Little was known about this villain’s past, so this climax will be important to his fans.

