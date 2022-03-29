Today, March 28 at 9:00 am, the pre-sale of “La Última Vuelta” began, a farewell show for daddy yankee that he will toast before his official retirement from music. A few hours after the tickets for his concert were enabled on the Teleticket website, the urban genre singer sold out all the tickets made available for his show in Lima. Along these lines, there were thousands of ‘Cangri’ fans who were unable to get tickets for his presentation on October 18 at the National Stadium.

More than 300,000 people made the virtual queue on the Teleticket digital platform. For this reason, the tickets were sold out three hours after the process began and some of the followers of the Puerto Rican interpreter were left with the desire to buy the best location to see the last presentation of their favorite artist, who recently announced his retirement from music. .

Daddy Yankee fans will be able to purchase tickets for his concert on March 30

However, all is not lost, because this was only the pre-sale of tickets and on March 30 the general sale of tickets for Daddy Yankee’s farewell concert will begin.

This will be the last opportunity that the singer’s fans will have so they can buy their passes for this promising event. Everyone will be able to buy their tickets from 9:00 am on the Teleticket platform.

How much are the tickets for the Daddy Yankee concert?

Next, we show you what are the prices of regular tickets for the Daddy Yankee show.

Platinum S/ 670

VIP S/ 459

Field S / 341

West S / 435

East S / 412

North Grandstand S/ 176