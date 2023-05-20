What was intended to be a weekend of commemoration and celebration for Colombian mothers ended in multiple tragedies. On the morning of Sunday, May 14, Andrea Rengifo was murdered while making a conjugal visit to her partner, who is deprived of liberty. A couple of hours later, in the surroundings of another prison, apparently a hitman shot Lizeth Rincón, who was pregnant and was coming out to visit the prison. To these two femicides was added on the night of that same day that of Erika Aponte, whom her ex-partner murdered with a firearm to commit suicide on the spot.

Such a string of femicides evidenced what the figures warned: women in Colombia are at risk just because they are women. For this reason, for months the feminist movements have been asking the Executive branch to declare a national emergency due to sexist violence. It is a request that the senator and president of the commission for women’s equality in Congress, María José Pizarro, accepted and managed to include it in the National Development Plan that the Legislature approved on May 5.

The initiative had the support of different sectors, including opposition congressmen such as Senator Paloma Valencia, from the Democratic Center. It was approved with 71 votes in favor in the Senate and 114 in the Chamber, and came into force this Friday, with the sanction of President Gustavo Petro of the National Development Plan. Its objective is to implement nine urgent measures that guarantee women a life free of violence.

Several activists and NGOs supported the inclusion of the emergency in the Plan and pointed out that it was a debt from years ago. “I am glad that there are women in their political diversity supporting this cause,” said Laura Bonilla, feminist and deputy director of Fundación PARES. For Susana Mejía, from the National Women’s Network, these measures are necessary in a not very encouraging scenario, which seems to get worse every day: “In Colombia there are femicides on a daily basis. For us this situation has been extremely worrying. But not only that, political violence or sexual violence has quite high figures, and that there is underreporting because not all report it, “she said.

A large part of the measures contemplated by the emergency are aimed at strengthening inter-institutional articulation, creating specialized instances and improving initiatives that the Presidential Council for the equality of women already has in course. For example, the already existing national system for the registration, monitoring and follow-up of gender-based violence, which was developing in head of the Ministry to have real-time information on cases and complaints. Thus, this office can produce early alerts to prevent femicides and other violence. With the emergency, support units will be created with personnel dedicated to the individualized accompaniment of the victims.

The emergency also creates a national pedagogy campaign that seeks to generate social awareness to prevent violence against women. For Mejía, this is a crucial factor to effectively combat machismo: “Violence against women is not only the responsibility of women. Society in general has a great responsibility in educating children and adolescents to break down gender stereotypes and unequal power relations that reproduce violence against us. There must be a commitment as a society”.

Some measures have sparked controversy, such as the promotion of elite corps with training in gender-based violence within the Armed Forces, since the so-called purple patrol already works in the Police. “For us as a women’s organization that idea is not very clear. It is necessary to explain it better when it begins to be implemented,” said Mejía. But for Bonilla it can be effective: “I see the measure as positive. We cannot give up training public officials on how to deal with gender-based violence because it is precisely there where many of the obstacles for women arise”.

The statements of the deputy director of PARES are in line with another of the issues that will be implemented after the declaration: there will be gender training for officials of the judicial branch and entities that care for victims of gender-based violence. The latter has already been launched since last year. The Higher School of Public Administration (ESAP) opened 10,000 places and, according to the Ministry, they were completely filled.

Another concern is with what money these initiatives materialize, since there are precedents of announcements without financial support as strong as that of the Ministry of Equality. According to Senator Pizarro’s team, being within the Development Plan avoids this risk. And, in addition to this, a principle of concurrence was included in the declaration, which means that in order to implement its measures, funds from the different entities in charge must be articulated.

As a prelude to the entry into force of the emergency, last Wednesday, May 17, the president announced on his Twitter account that he will convene a security council only to address sexist violence. It is a novel decision whose effects remain to be seen. So far it is known that the meeting will take place next week in Medellín, a city that has been experiencing an increase in trafficking networks for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

With the country in an emergency, the activists hope that the regulations will finally be reflected in the quality of life of women. Otherwise they promise to return to the streets as they did on March 8: “Our goal should always be to reach zero femicides. We have to work together. We cannot give in one iota, insist and insist that this be a reality and if this does not work: to the streets”, points out Bonilla.

