The new season of the Liga MX will begin on January 6, several of the Mexican soccer teams are looking for revenge for what they started or stopped doing in 2022. That is why they want to have the best possible squads, either with you look at the title of Mexican soccer or avoiding paying the fine for being the last positioned in the percentage table.
Most of the clubs have players of weight who must surely take the spotlight the following semester, most of them established men and who have already made a difference in local football at some point. Although, for the next semester, there are also several youth players who are experiencing a great moment and who are attracting attention not only within Liga MX, but also internationally, specifically 5 Mexicans who already have an important journey.
CIES Football has named 5 Mexican soccer players among the hundred most outstanding U-20 youth players in international soccer. 4 of them are defenders, two central defenders, Víctor Guzmán of the Xolos de Tijuana and Jesús Orozco of the sacred flock of Chivas. In the same way, there are a couple of full-backs listed, Emilio Lara from the Águilas del América and the much-cited Omar Campos from Los Santos de Torreón. The last mentioned is also a defensive player, but he is a containment medium, Ignacio Ambríz from the León team today led by the newcomer Nicolás Larcamón.
