‘My beautiful genius’ is one of the most iconic series of the 60s. Despite the fact that it was canceled in the worst way and its plot was never the same again, although a movie tried to save it, the truth is that it will always have a legion of fans who will keep her in their hearts, as well as Barbara Edenthe beloved protagonist who gave life to Jeannie. Now, more than six decades after the premiere of the famous production, the actress has turned 92 and looks radiant despite the time.

“My beautiful genius” came to TV in the 60s and it was a boom. Why was it cancelled? Photo: NBC

Actress of ‘My beautiful genius’ turned 92

Although “My beautiful genius” ended abruptly with an episode that left the plot almost in ruins, Barbara Eden will remain as the immortal Jeannie for millions of followers. The American actress, who has distanced herself from the world of entertainment, turned 92 on August 23. In this context, she shared an image alluding to this date.

This is how Bárbara Eden, the protagonist of ‘My beautiful genius’, looks at 92 years old. Photo: Instagram See also Betrayal in "In the background there is room"! 'Peter' will saw Don Gilberto with Eva: Is the friendship over?

What happened to Barbara Eden, the protagonist of ‘My beautiful genius’?

Undoubtedly, Barbara Eden’s legacy will be strongly linked to ‘My beautiful genius’, the successful series from the 60s and 70s that catapulted her to international fame. Following the rise of the charming and powerful Jeannie, the actress, whose personal life has seen its share of ups and downs, has starred and made guest appearances in new TV shows and movies, such as ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch,’ ‘Dallas,’ and other projects.

However, his presence in the performance is not as constant as in previous times. In 2021, she presented the book ‘Barbara and the Djinn’, which did not mark her retirement from the small screen, but rather an innovative way to connect with the audience and introduce them to different forms of entertainment.

“Kids today are very attracted to technology —and I understand this because it is normal for times to change—, but I feel it is important that they not lose contact with printed copies and live that experience of connecting with stories in another way” , explained the actress.