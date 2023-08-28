The International Esports Federation removed the neutral status from the Russians

The International Esports Federation (IESF) allowed Russian teams to compete under the national flag and anthem. This is reported TASS with reference to the press service of the Russian Computer Sports Federation.

“On August 28, at the congress of the International Esports Federation, following a vote, the delegates canceled the decision of the congress, according to which Russian athletes could not compete in international competitions under their own flag,” the statement says. It is noted that 32 delegates voted for the removal of the neutral status from the Russians, 13 opposed, and 25 abstained.

The ban for Russians to participate in tournaments with national symbols has been in effect since April 2022. During this period, esportsmen performed in a neutral status.

In June 2016, esports was officially recognized as a sport in Russia. He returned to the All-Russian register of sports after being excluded in July 2006 by the then head of the Ministry of Sports Vyacheslav Fetisov.