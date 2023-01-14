As part of the iconic television series, “My beautiful genius” is perhaps one of the stories that has managed to maintain its popularity over the years. Starring Barbara Eden, Larry Hagman and Bill Dailythe fiction ended in May 1970, but its chapters are repeated to this day.

Eden, in the role of the smiling genius, managed to earn a space forever on television not only for her beauty, but for her performance and the chemistry she had with Hagman, who, after her time on “I dream of Jennie”, led another famous story: “Dallas”.

The look of Barbara Eden that you did not know: this is how she looked in “Harper Valley PTA”

With the end of “My beautiful genius”, each of the actors took different directions. That is how Barbara Eden joined the cast of “Harper Valley PTA”a plot in which he gave life to Estela Johnson, a single mother who defies the local parents’ association after they threatened to expel her daughter from school due to her lifestyle.

In one of the episodes, titled “Low noon”, Eden shares roles with actor Jonathan Frakes, who plays Clutch Breath, the leader of a motorcycle gang who falls in love with Stella Johnson and refuses to leave town without her. , much to the dismay of the town and his girlfriend. It is for this installment where he changes his look and Barbara Eden is seen with black curly hair.

Barbara Eden achieved worldwide fame by giving life to Jennie in “My beautiful genius”. Photo: @officialbarbaraeden

Years later, Jonathan Frakes would enter the series “Star Trek generations”, in which he would take the role of commander (later captain) William T. Riker.