L’Arrowverse is nearing its conclusion, given that The Flash will end with the ninth season. The series, which has been going on for several years now, has been one of the staples of the CW superhero franchise and with its swan song, fans will see the return of many familiar faces.

It has already been confirmed that Stephen Amell will come back like Oliver Queen/Green ArrowDavid Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan And Keiynan Lonsdale how Wally West/The Flash. In this sense, the aforementioned David Ramsey has published a new photo on his Instagram account showing the three together with Barry Allen/The Flashinterpreted by Grant Gustin. You can find the photo in question below:

Just posted a photo @ Downtown Vancouver https://t.co/n4zxxpsKD9 — David Ramsey (@david_ramsey) January 14, 2023

Congratulations to Team Flash on an incredible nine seasons. But most importantly.. thank you ALL of YOU for your incredible support of this universe. None of this would have been possible without you! Enjoy the mashup you had no idea you needed!

In addition to these other returns, the final season of The Flash will see the return of the Bloodwork Of Sendhil RamamurthyOf Javicia Leslie in the role of Ryan Wilder/Batwoman and of Nicole Maines in the role of Nia Nal/Dreamer.