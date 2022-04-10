Tim Gajser (Honda) is the protagonist of the day at Pietramurata: the Slovenian wins both heats and increases his advantage in the championship. Relatively easy Sunday for the number 243, who started behind Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) in Race 1 and behind Jorge Prado (Gas Gas) in Race 2. Gajser managed the situation in the best possible way in both heats going to launch the decisive attack at Coldenhoff in the second part of the first heat, while in Race 2 – with Coldenhoff on the ground at the start and a technical problem that slowed Prado – Gajser found himself more or less comfortably in command of the heat, to the delight of his always numerous fans who come to support him in Trentino. Many crashes, including our Alberto Forato (Gas Gas), after setting the best time in the race in the seventh lap and putting pressure on Prado. In the final of Race 2 Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) takes the second position on team mate Jeremy Seewer, consolidating the silver medal of the GP. Now Gajser leads the MXGP championship with a 33-point lead over Prado, with the Yamaha trio in pursuit.