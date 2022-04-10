The Slovenian of Honda hits the victory in both heats of Pietramurata and tries to escape in the general classification. Renaux (Yamaha) and Prado (Gas Gas) on the podium, while the MX2 red plate passes into the hands of Tom Vialle (Ktm)
Tim Gajser (Honda) is the protagonist of the day at Pietramurata: the Slovenian wins both heats and increases his advantage in the championship. Relatively easy Sunday for the number 243, who started behind Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) in Race 1 and behind Jorge Prado (Gas Gas) in Race 2. Gajser managed the situation in the best possible way in both heats going to launch the decisive attack at Coldenhoff in the second part of the first heat, while in Race 2 – with Coldenhoff on the ground at the start and a technical problem that slowed Prado – Gajser found himself more or less comfortably in command of the heat, to the delight of his always numerous fans who come to support him in Trentino. Many crashes, including our Alberto Forato (Gas Gas), after setting the best time in the race in the seventh lap and putting pressure on Prado. In the final of Race 2 Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) takes the second position on team mate Jeremy Seewer, consolidating the silver medal of the GP. Now Gajser leads the MXGP championship with a 33-point lead over Prado, with the Yamaha trio in pursuit.
MX2: Vialle leader
–
Great jolt to the MX2 standings, with Tom Vialle (Ktm) returning to being the red plate after 10 months from the last time (Russian GP in Orlyonok, inaugural round of the 2021 championship). The Frenchman scored a convincing double at Pietramurata which threw him at the top of the MX2 standings, also thanks to the heavy “zero” recorded by Jago Geerts (Yamaha), class leader until then, protagonist of a crash. An arrembante Mikkel Haarup (Kawasaki) tried (and succeeded) to keep Vialle’s pace in Race 1, but was unable to pass the Ktm standard bearer in the final phase, let alone worry him in the second heat. Kay De Wolf’s (Husqvarna) performance was excellent overall on a terrain that was not congenial to him, with 2nd place in Race 2 which threw him on the second step of the podium and for Thibault Benistant (Yamaha), 4th of the day behind Haarup. Partly raises his head Mattia Guadagnini (Gas Gas), 5th of the day but still not at his levels, those shown in the first part of the 2021 season. Unlucky Andrea Adamo (Gas Gas), author of a good heat in the Race 1 and retired due to motorcycle problems in Race 2.
Motocross World Championship 2022, Trentino GP: MXGP day ranking
–
1. Tim Gajser (Honda) 50 points
2. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 40
3. Jorge Prado (Gas Gas) 38
4. Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 36
5. Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) 32
6. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 29
7. Jeremy Van Horebeek (Beta) 27
8. Ruben Fernandez (Honda) 24
9. Mitch Evans (Honda) 23
10. Jordi Tixier (Ktm) 20
Motocross World Championship 2022, Trentino GP: MXGP championship standings
–
1. Tim Gajser (Honda) 236 points
2. Jorge Prado (Gas Gas) 203
3. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 184
4. Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 160
5. Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) 141
6. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 126
7. Jeremy Van Horebeek (Beta) 126
8. Ruben Fernandez (Honda) 125
9. Alberto Forato (Gas Gas) 94
10. Jed Beaton (Kawasaki) 82
Motocross World Championship 2022, Trentino GP: MX2 day ranking
–
1. Tom Vialle (Ktm) 50 points
2. Kay De Wolf (Husqvarna) 37
3. Mikkel Haarup (Kawasaki) 37
4. Thibault Benistant (Yamaha) 36
5. Mattia Guadagnini (Gas Gas) 32
6. Kevin Horgmo (Kawasaki) 25
7. Rick Elzinga (Yamaha) 24
9. Stephen Rubini (Honda) 24
10. Simon Langenfelder (Gas Gas) 24
Motocross World Championship 2022, Trentino GP: MX2 championship standings
–
1. Tom Vialle (Ktm) 208 points
2. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 194
3. Mikkel Haarup (Kawasaki) 169
4. Simon Langenfelder (Gas Gas) 154
5. Kay De Wolf (Husqvarna) 150
6. Mattia Guadagnini (Gas Gas) 138
7. Kevin Horgmo (Kawasaki) 136
8. Andrea Adamo (Gas Gas) 133
9. Stephen Rubini (Honda) 116
10. Isak Gifting (Ktm) 111.
