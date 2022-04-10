His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, awarded Ni Jian, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, the Zayed II Medal of the First Class, on the occasion of the end of his tenure as his country’s ambassador to the UAE.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al-Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, awarded the Chinese ambassador the medal during a meeting held yesterday, “Saturday” at the General Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

During the meeting, Reem Al Hashemi stressed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership relations with the People’s Republic of China in all fields, praising the ambassador’s contribution to developing this relationship and pushing forward bilateral cooperation during his years of work in the country.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation also thanked the Chinese ambassador for his efforts, wishing him success.



