Calvin Vlaanderen will have a hard time forgetting the weekend of Riola Sardo. The Yamaha rider in fact took his first MXGP victory at the Sardinian Grand Prix, but it is the way he did it, commanding every single session, that impressed him.

After being the fastest in qualifying, the Dutchman got off to a bad start in the first heat, finding himself only seventh in the very early stages of the race. Yesterday, however, he had so much that this did not prevent him from starting to climb the group, getting to overtake the leaders Jorge Prado and Tim Gajser when there were just 3 passes to the checkered flag and take the success.

Everything was simpler, however, in the second stage, because it took just half of the race to take the reins of the race and then he arrived at the finish line with a margin of over 16 “on the other Yamaha of compatriot Glenn Coldenhoff, who completed the podium in day behind Jorge Prado, third in both heats with his GasGas.

As you may have noticed, for now we have only made a small mention of the world leader Gajser, but even the Honda rider is allowed a bad day in the end. After a precious second place in the opening race, the Slovenian crashed in race 2, finishing only in 12th position.

His Sardinian GP therefore only ended in seventh place, even if the direct rival in the World Championship, the reigning MX2 champion Maxime Renaux, recovered just two points against him: the Yamaha Frenchman took a sixth and a fourth place, but his gap remains 79 lengths.

On the other hand, Mattia Guadagnini’s debut in the premier class was positive, he was the best of the guys in our house, signing an excellent second place in Race 2. Same position he occupied at the end of the day in the overall standings of the GP with his GasGas.

MX2: Vialle wins but everything is unchanged

In the MX2 class, the balance between Jago Geerts and Tom Vialle reigns. Even if the Frenchman of KTM got on the top step of the podium, the two left Sardinia exactly as they had arrived, that is separated from each other by just 6 lengths.

The two title contenders in fact shared the victories of the heats and the Belgian Yamaha had to be satisfied with the place of honor on the podium, since it is the one he occupied in the second heat, even if in the end he managed to hold on tight. the red table.

Completing the podium is instead the French Thibault Benistant, excellent third in both fractions with his Yamaha, but Andrea Adamo also deserves applause, who with his GasGas took home a seventh and a sixth place. Results that allowed him to place himself in the final top 5 of the GP.

MXGP rankings

MXGP – Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Yamaha), 35: 24.028; 2. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +0: 06.989; 3. Jorge Prado (ESP, GASGAS), +0: 11,426; 4. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0: 16,782; 5. Brian Bogers (NED, Husqvarna), +0: 23,969; 6. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 28.515; 7. Brent Van doninck (BEL, Yamaha), +0: 30.825; 8. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Yamaha), +0: 34.304; 9. Pauls Jonass (LAT, Husqvarna), +0: 40.083; 10. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, Beta), +0: 42,328;

MXGP – Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Yamaha), 35: 06.004; 2. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Yamaha), +0: 16.425; 3. Jorge Prado (ESP, GASGAS), +0: 23,517; 4. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 25.665; 5. Brian Bogers (NED, Husqvarna), +0: 26.262; 6. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0: 29.680; 7. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Honda), +0: 46.106; 8. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GASGAS), +0: 50.016; 9. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, Beta), +0: 55.493; 10. Pauls Jonass (LAT, Husqvarna), +0: 57.133;

MXGP – GP Top 10 Classification: 1. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, YAM), 50 points; 2. Jorge Prado (ESP, GAS), 40 p .; 3. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 35 p .; 4. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 33 p .; 5. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 33 p .; 6. Brian Bogers (NED, HUS), 32 p .; 7. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 31 p .; 8. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GAS), 23 p .; 9. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, BET), 23 p .; 10. Pauls Jonass (LAT, HUS), 23 p .;

MXGP – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 367 points; 2. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 288 p .; 3. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 264 p .; 4. Jorge Prado (ESP, GAS), 260 p .; 5. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 234 p .; 6. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 213 p .; 7. Brian Bogers (NED, HUS), 205 p .; 8. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, BET), 189 p .; 9. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, YAM), 178 p .; 10. Pauls Jonass (LAT, HUS), 172 p .;

MXGP – Manufacturers Classification: 1. Honda, 372 points; 2. Yamaha, 343 p .; 3. GASGAS, 282 p .; 4. Husqvarna, 262 p .; 5. Beta, 189 p .; 6. KTM, 164 p .; 7. Kawasaki, 162 p .; 8. Suzuki, 10 p .; 9. Fantic, 3 p .;

MX2 rankings

MX2 – Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), 34: 49.103; 2. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), +0: 08.862; 3. Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 40.731; 4. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, Kawasaki), +0: 47.756; 5. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, Kawasaki), +0: 51.807; 6. Simon Längenfelder (GER, GASGAS), +0: 58.997; 7. Andrea Adamo (ITA, GASGAS), +0: 59.835; 8. Hakon Fredriksen (NOR, Honda), +1: 00.899; 9. Isak Gifting (SWE, KTM), +1: 19.140; 10. Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), +1: 26.004;

MX2 – Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 34: 48.049; 2. Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), +0: 00.339; 3. Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 39.202; 4. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, Kawasaki), +0: 40.766; 5. Isak Gifting (SWE, KTM), +0: 56.241; 6. Andrea Adamo (ITA, GASGAS), +1: 12.474; 7. Simon Längenfelder (GER, GASGAS), +1: 13,150; 8. Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), +1: 44.287; 9. Bastian Boegh Damm (DEN, KTM), +1: 49.439; 10. Kevin Brumann (SUI, Yamaha), +2: 19.245;

MX2 – Top 10 GP Classification: 1. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 47 points; 2. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 47 p .; 3. Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 40 p .; 4. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, KAW), 34 p .; 5. Andrea Adamo (ITA, GAS), 29 p .; 6. Simon Längenfelder (GER, GAS), 29 p .; 7. Isak Gifting (SWE, KTM), 28 p .; 8. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, KAW), 28 p .; 9. Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), 24 p .; 10. Bastian Boegh Damm (DEN, KTM), 21 p .;

MX2 – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 338 points; 2. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 332 p .; 3. Simon Längenfelder (GER, GAS), 245 p .; 4. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, KAW), 239 p .; 5. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, KAW), 233 p .; 6. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 211 p .; 7. Andrea Adamo (ITA, GAS), 198 p .; 8. Isak Gifting (SWE, KTM), 193 p .; 9. Stephen Rubini (FRA, HON), 175 p .; 10. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GAS), 172 p .;

MX2 – Manufacturers Classification: 1. Yamaha, 360 points; 2. KTM, 352 p .; 3. GASGAS, 295 p .; 4. Kawasaki, 281 p .; 5. Husqvarna, 232 p .; 6. Honda, 215 p .;