The meeting in Palazzo Chigi between Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, lasted about an hour. Did he ask Draghi to stop a third shipment of arms to Ukraine? “I talked about a ceasefire and disarmament, so these go from a stop to the dispatch of weaponswhy talk about disarmament by sending weapons … “says the leader of the League, answering the reporters’ questions while leaving Palazzo Chigi.

To those who ask him what Draghi replied, “I do not report the word of others – he replies clearly – let’s say that two and a half months ago, when we voted to send all types of aid to Ukraine, there were certain conditions, almost three months after the start of the conflict and tens of thousands of deaths, I am convinced that further shipments of arms will ward off peace “. To those who ask him what the League will do in the event of a vote on a new mailing, “communications arrive – he replies – no votes are expected”.

With Prime Minister Draghi there was talk of “finally peace, after three months of war being able to speak concretely about peace, a ceasefire, saving lives and even jobs is something I don’t sleep on at night – says Salvini – I would say that compared to the warlike tones that existed for almost everyone until a few days ago, the fact that President Draghi went to Washington to bring words and projects for peace, the idea of ​​a new Europe – Italy, France and Germany – that focuses on peace and disarmament and the safeguarding of jobs at home is something I have been working on for more than two months and which is beginning to see the first fruits “.

“We talked” about “how to get to a ceasefire as soon as possible with Italy as a protagonist – continues the secretary of the League – We leave to other winds and tones of war and we make Italy because Italy has always been a balancing power, obviously an ally of Western powers and democracies with balance, prudence, common sense and measure, this gives times of Prodi, Berlusconi, Craxi, Aldo Moro. So that Italy is promoting a peace and ceasefire process makes me proud “.

As for the oil and gas embargo “we need to see if it hurts Russia more or if it hurts Italy and Europe more, according to the data it hurts Italy and Europe more, because Russia sells its gas and its oil to China and Asia, and we turn off the heating and close the companies. The embargo is not bad for Russia but for Europe, says the German Chancellor Salvini does not say. It is objective that today Italy is unable to replace Russian gas “.

Then, on NATO: “Salvini and Draghi do not decide on NATO enlargement. There are two countries that will freely and sovereignly make their requests. Let’s say that as some general and ambassadors of absolute depth are commenting these days, prudence and common sense, in a moment of open conflict and dialogue that has not yet begun, should guide all the processes. The important thing is to look for what approaches and not what distances “.

THE NOTE OF PALAZZO CHIGI – The note from Palazzo Chigi states that the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, met the secretary of the League, Matteo Salvini, at Palazzo Chigi this afternoon. The conversation focused on the recent visit to the United States, during which Italy’s commitment to peace was reaffirmed through support for Ukraine, the imposition of sanctions on Russia, the renewed request for a cease-fire. fire and the initiation of credible negotiations.

The meeting also discussed the economic and humanitarian consequences of the ongoing conflict, with particular reference to the need to prevent a large-scale food crisis and to continue along the path of welcoming Ukrainian refugees.

On the energy front, the importance of a path that supports diversification of supply sources and investments in renewables was shared, the note reads.