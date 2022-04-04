In the first match of Date 12, Atlético San Luis outscored Mazatlan. Already for Saturday, Cruz Azul beat Atlas 1-0, Necaxa fell 0-1 to America in added time and Bravos still can’t get out of their bad streak because they lost to Pumas due to a rude goalkeeper error Philip Rodriguez.

The Larcamón-boys from Puebla continue to drop because Toluca beat them 2-1 in the HellLeón rescued the 1-1 draw against Querétaro and the duel between Chivas and Rayados was rescheduled for April 13.

Here the best memes of the J12:

DAY 12 IS OVER! ? Our blessed Liga MX is approaching the playoffs and so the general table goes. Give ❤️ if your team is in the first places! pic.twitter.com/Ld4julxva8 – juanfutbol (@juanfutbol) April 4, 2022

?Fentanet? Almadism?

Santos Laguna vs Pachuca pic.twitter.com/FsWg2lfNn8 — Warrior Legion ??? (@LegionGuerrera) April 3, 2022

SAN LUIS TAKES IT! With a solitary goal from Jhon Murillo, San Luis beat Mazatlán and moved into playoff positions. Posted by juanfootball on Friday, April 1, 2022

THE BAD SEA IS OVER!

With a goal from Diogo, Pumas defeated Juárez and returned to victory after six games without success. pic.twitter.com/4MnBSHh2cS – juanfutbol (@juanfutbol) April 3, 2022

THE AME GETS INTO THE REPECHAGE!

With a last minute goal from Diego Valdés, América beat Necaxa on a visit and they dream of getting fully into the fight for the championship. pic.twitter.com/nUOXE4o65h – juanfutbol (@juanfutbol) April 3, 2022

The Necaxa vs. America has been… pic.twitter.com/fgIQ45zI5F – The Expelled (@losexpulsados) April 3, 2022

BLUE CROSS HIT THE CHAMPION!

With a goal from Santi Giménez, the Machine beat Atlas at the Azteca Stadium and is ready to play against Pumas in the Concachampions. pic.twitter.com/6OwCVXJBmH – juanfutbol (@juanfutbol) April 3, 2022

NEW LEADER! ? Pachuca lost to Santos and left Tigres in first place in the General Table. Santos revived and is in the playoffs! Posted by juanfootball on Sunday, April 3, 2022