Matchday 12 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 ended with a new leader, Tigres, who defeated Xolos 2-0 in the Volcanowhile Pachuca fell to the second rung by falling 3-1 against Santos Laguna in the TSM Crown.
In the first match of Date 12, Atlético San Luis outscored Mazatlan. Already for Saturday, Cruz Azul beat Atlas 1-0, Necaxa fell 0-1 to America in added time and Bravos still can’t get out of their bad streak because they lost to Pumas due to a rude goalkeeper error Philip Rodriguez.
The Larcamón-boys from Puebla continue to drop because Toluca beat them 2-1 in the HellLeón rescued the 1-1 draw against Querétaro and the duel between Chivas and Rayados was rescheduled for April 13.
Here the best memes of the J12:
