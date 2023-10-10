When the Mazda MX-30 was launched in 2020, it was the brand’s first 100% electric series production model. It became the centerpiece of Mazda’s electrification program and was later complemented by a light hybridization model in some non-European markets. It is based on the concept “Live true to yourself” and combines an exterior that pleases from the first moment with a pure and pleasant drive.







The cabin draws attention to the use of warm materials, designed to instill tranquility. Everything about this vehicle makes the time its owners spend on board an inspiring experience.









Now, the new MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV is presented as a series plug-in hybrid, with the same attributes as the original MX-30 but with new possibilities for using the car’s electric battery. Offers a 85 km autonomy in electric mode, sufficient for daily trips.









In addition, it incorporates an electric generator (using a rotary motor) that facilitates long-distance travel. At all times, the electric motor is what moves the car, achieving a smooth and high driving quality.

To power the electric generator, Mazda has decided to use a rotary engine, a unique technology with an unbeatably compact size, to produce the necessary power. Thus, the newly developed 8C rotary engine is housed without difficulty in the engine compartment, together with the generator and a high-power electric motor.









This compact electric motor is completed with a 17.8 kWh lithium-ion battery and a 50-liter gasoline tank, forming a unique plug-in series hybrid system with a very competitive total autonomy.









The Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV meets the needs of customers with active lifestyles. That is why the battery supports normal single-phase or three-phase alternating current recharging and rapid alternating current recharging.









In addition, this model can supply 1500 W of electrical power to external devices and offers three driving modes – Normal, EV and Charging – for different situations. The electric motor develops a power of 125 kW and has remarkable dynamic behavior.









The new Mazda MX-30 R-EV is available in the Spanish market with a starting price of 38,050 euros, in the ‘Edition R’. What is most striking about the design of this special edition is its exclusive Maroon Rouge Metallic body tone, which is used on the door pillars and the sides of the roof. This color is inspired by that of Mazda’s first passenger car, the Mazda R360 Coupé.

The rest of the body and interior are black. The Edition R also features a number of exclusive design elements, such as a rotor-shaped emblem, which is sewn into the floor mats and embossed on the seat headrests.