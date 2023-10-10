Last October 7 An attack surprised Israel while the inhabitants were on a holiday, Shabbat.

Thousands of missiles and armed Palestinian militiamen from Gaza infiltrated Israeli territory last Saturday, in the city of Sderot.

(You can read: Video: the desolate panorama on ‘the highway of death’ after fighting in Gaza).

In fact, Hamas military commander Mohamed Deif issued a statement calling the militant attacks and infiltration into Israel “the day of the great revolution.”

Since then, Israel declared a state of war and began Operation Iron Swords.

According to the latest report, More than 1,500 people have died since the start of the war.

Follow here minute by minute of the conflict that has the Middle East in suspense:

(Also: Two young people of Colombian origin, disappeared after the conflict between Israel and Hamas).

08:40 Death of two senior Hamas officials confirmed The Israeli Armed Forces have confirmed that an attack launched overnight killed two senior Hamas officials: Yoad Abu Shmala, Minister of Economy of the Gaza Strip and a member of Hamas; and Zacaría Abu Maamar, a senior official in the same organization and head of the internal relations department. Devastation in Gaza. Devastation in Gaza. Devastation in Gaza. 07:50 Sirens sound in Tel Aviv A CNN report indicates that air raid sirens are sounding in Tel Aviv and its surroundings. A new Hamas attack would have begun. 07:28 Colombia manages repatriation The Ministry of Foreign Affairs manages the repatriation of compatriots who are tourists in Israel and who wish to return to Colombia. The Government of Colombia has been providing assistance and guidance to Colombians in the area. To date, more than 230 Colombians have been assisted. A group of 42 people has already been located on a flight that took off heading to Istanbul. 07:00 Argentina will evacuate its compatriots in Israel The Argentine Armed Forces began operation “Safe Return” to evacuate Argentine citizens in Israel, who will be transferred to Italy, where “an intermediate reception area will operate” before they board commercial flights to “complete the transfer” to Argentina. See also Csm and justice, majority-government white smoke: "Agreement reached" 06:00 Flights to Tel Aviv canceled until the end of March The airline Finnair announced that it will cancel flights to Tel Aviv until March 30 and that none of its planes are passing through Israeli airspace. 05:30 Denmark will suspend humanitarian aid to Palestine They announced that it will be temporarily suspended, because they want to be sure that they do not indirectly support organizations related to the conflict. “We want to review it thoroughly to be completely sure that the Danish media going to Palestine does not indirectly support terrorist organizations or organizations that in some way support Hamas,” Cooperation Minister Dan Jørgensen told the Ritzau agency. 05:00 Iran’s supreme leader is proud of Hamas The supreme leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, stated this Tuesday that he is proud of the Palestinian youth for the surprise attack against Israel and once again denied Iranian involvement in the hostilities. “We kiss the foreheads and hands of the intelligent and skilled designers of this operation and the Palestinian youth, we are proud of them,” the leader said at a military graduation ceremony. Khamenei blamed Israel for the attack. 04:50 Israel mobilizes 300,000 reservists and sends planes to bring Israelis The Government of Israel has called up 300,000 reservists since the surprise attack that the Islamist organization Hamas launched last Saturday from the Gaza Strip, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat confirmed to EFE this Tuesday. At the same time, the Israeli Air Force announced that it is sending military transport planes abroad to facilitate the return of Israelis abroad who want to join the troops. 04:03 More than 1,500 dead More than 1,500 people have already been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas militias, with some 6,400 injured in total, a spokesman for the United Nations Humanitarian Aid Coordination Office (OCHA) said today. 03:40 The displaced in Gaza are more than 187,000 See also Israel beheads the lions of Nablus Those displaced within the Gaza Strip as a result of the war between Israel and the Islamic militias present in the Palestinian territory have increased in the last 24 hours and exceed 187,000, and it is taken for granted that this number will rise in the coming hours, according to the United Nations. 02:20 Israeli Army confirms having recovered some 1,500 bodies The Israeli Army today confirmed having recovered around 1,500 bodies of Hamas militiamen in Israeli territory, which gives an idea of ​​the number of troops that the Palestinian militia deployed in its brutal multiple attack against Israel. “Yes, the numbers are more or less that,” about 1,500, confirmed to the media by the international spokesman for the Israeli Army, Richard Hecht. 02:08 Israel regains control of territory in the border area Israel has regained control of the border area with the Gaza Strip and has managed to stop the infiltration of Hamas militiamen into its territory, the Israeli Army reported this Tuesday. “We have practically restored complete control of the border fence with Gaza, we are restoring and organizing the perimeter,” Army spokesman Richard Hecht told international media. (You can read: Israel regains control of the territory in the border area with the Gaza Strip).

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

LAURA M. AVENDAÑO LADINO

