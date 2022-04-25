Elon Musk is known for being better at giving than receiving. He regularly uses Twitter for crude insults, for example Bill Gates, Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau, the latter of whom Musk compared to Adolf Hitler.

Conversely, the currently richest person in the world often reacts extremely thin-skinned when he himself is criticized or even just questioned. In this respect, it seems very strange how he has now staged himself as a fighter for freedom of expression around his attempt to buy Twitter. He accuses the online platform of excessive censorship – and suggests that this will change under him.

Now, after a short takeover battle, Musk has been awarded the contract for Twitter. The doubts about the seriousness of his purchase offer have thus become superfluous: in addition to his duties as CEO of the electric car manufacturer Tesla and the aerospace company SpaceX, Musk apparently also wanted to become the owner of one of the most important online platforms in the world. And he has managed to gather a group of large banks around him who want to help finance the purchase, which is not easy even for him.

A tremendous responsibility

Musk himself describes the acquisition as a largely altruistic act and a service to society. That sounds rather hollow, not only in view of his own sensitivity. What is the social benefit if one of the biggest Twitter provocateurs sets the rules for discourse on the platform? In any case, it should be certain that Musk will set different priorities when it comes to dealing with controversial content than the Twitter leadership has done so far. For the past few years, the company has made it its maxim to “improve the health of public conversation.” Musk isn’t talking about that.

Admittedly, these things are far more complex than Musk is trying to portray when he argues that Twitter must largely free itself from the shackles of moderation. As a Twitter owner, he may soon come to the conclusion that he has oversimplified sensitive issues. And maybe he will quickly find himself in the role of a political target. In contrast, his other duties as CEO of Tesla and Space X are relatively uncontroversial.







Musk is now taking on a huge responsibility. It’s up to him to demonstrate that he’s a match for her too – and buying Twitter will be more than an ego trip.