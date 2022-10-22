About 5,000 employees currently employed in Twitter could lose their jobs with the arrival of Elon Musk at the helm of the social platform. It was the South African manager himself who imagined this scenario: his intention, in contrast to what he showed to other investors only a few months ago, seems to be to fire 75% of Twitter’s current 7,500 workers. By the end of next week, Tesla’s CEO should formalize the acquisition of the social network for a figure of around 44 billion euros, then he could proceed with the cuts.

Today’s edition of Il Corriere della Sera tries to explain the reasons behind this mass dismissal, which is still hypothetical today: “Five years ago Elon Musk attempted to transform Tesla from a niche manufacturer to a global player in the automotive market by building the new Model 3 in an almost fully automated factory. It didn’t work. Musk recognized the mistake, filled the assembly line again with flesh and blood workers and uttered a phrase that remained famous: ‘Humans are underrated‘, humans are undervalued. In the case of Twitter, Elon seems to have convinced himself of the opposite: overrated humans ”. The same newspaper says that the rumors about job cuts have been welcomed by Twitter staff with reactions ranging from disbelief to anger through resignation. All in vain reactions: the downsizing of the platform structure by Tesla’s CEO seems inevitable.

“P.probably, some of the eliminated employees will be replaced by other specialists with most suitable skills to the businesses that the entrepreneur seems to want to develop in or in connection with Twitter with the mysterious everything app: the X.com platform, a place to get information, talk, get services, buy, which occasionally surfaces in Elon Musk’s speeches “, concludes the newspaper. The intention of the South African manager is to eliminate professional figures that he considers useless or perhaps to put in the door those who do not share the way he wants to lead the company. Downsizing will be fundamental in any case: according to Manhattan Venture Partner analysts, in fact, today Twitter it is not worth more than 10-12 billion dollarsabout a quarter of what Musk pays for the platform.