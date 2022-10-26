American billionaire, co-owner of Tesla and SpaceX companies Elon Musk visited Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. On Wednesday, October 26, the agency reported Bloomberg.

He posted a video of him walking into the office with the kitchen sink. It also became known that Musk changed the description of his profile on Twitter, now he is the “chief on tweets.”

“Chief Twit,” he wrote in the bio.

It is noted that the completion of the deal to buy Twitter will take place on Friday. The entrepreneur plans to acquire the company for $44 billion.

Against this backdrop, the agency said Twitter shares rose to $53.47 in New York afternoon trading.

On the eve of Bloomberg, citing sources, Musk plans to close the deal to buy Twitter on Friday, October 28. According to the agency, such a statement was made during a video conference between the entrepreneur and the bankers who are helping to finance the deal.

Earlier, on October 20, The Washington Post reported that Musk was going to fire 75% of Twitter employees in the event of its acquisition.

The publication noted that the company also plans to reduce infrastructure costs, including digital security. According to the authors of the material, this may be followed by hacking of user accounts and the distribution of offensive materials.