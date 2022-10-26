Poker Porto at Bruges: watch the highlights

Clear and fundamental victory for Porto which, in the match valid for the fifth day of group B of the Champions League, won 4-0 at the home of leaders Bruges. To break the deadlock is the goal of Taremi in the 33rd, while at the 51st Lang missed (twice after the repetition ordered by the Var) the 1-1 penalty. At the 57th Eavanilson scores the 0-2 goal and, at the 60th, the 0-3 scored by Eustaquio arrives, then at the 70th Taremi brace for the definitive 0-4.



