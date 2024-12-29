Last week, Elon Musk already showed his support for the anti-European and anti-foreign party Alternative for Germany (AfD), with a markedly pro-Russian orientation, in a publication on X, a platform on which he has more than 200 million followers and in which he stated that “only AfD can save Germany.” It was a comment to another published by the German influencer Naomi Seibtwhich attacked the Christian Democratic leader Friedrich Merz for criticizing Musk and rejecting a pact with the AfD.

Not content with this, the richest man in the world has returned to the fray this Sunday with a much more extensive guest article in the prestigious ‘Welt am Sonntag (WAMS)’, in which he asks to vote for the AfD in the early elections that They will take place on February 23. “Alternative for Germany is the last ray of hope for this country, on the brink of economic and cultural collapse,” he says. «The image of the AfD as a right-wing extremist is clearly false, considering that Alice Weidel, the party’s leader, has a same-sex partner from Sri Lanka. Sound like Hitler to you? Please!”, the Tesla owner defends the party that appears in all polls as the second most voted, with up to 19% in some polls.

Musk despises the fact that he has been classified as “suspected of extremism” since 2021 by the German intelligence agency. He celebrates that the party is willing to “dismantle government overregulation, reduce taxes and deregulate the market”, three premises that have been behind the economic success of its own companies, and points out that “AfD advocates a controlled immigration policy that favors integration and preservation of German culture and security. “This is not about xenophobia, but about ensuring that Germany does not lose its identity to globalization.”

“A nation must preserve its fundamental values ​​and its cultural heritage to stay strong and united,” she adds in the article, which was immediately shared on her social networks by the AfD candidate. Alice Weidel.









“If it were for the AfD, there would be no investments by Elon Musk in Germany,” Merkel’s former minister reminded him in a first reaction. Jens Spahnwhich also suggested the billionaire reflect on the fact that other German parties, “which do not have far-right, conspiparanoid and anti-Semitic radicals in their ranks, also support less regulation, stop massive illegal immigration and are against policies ideological energetics. The Minister of Transportation, the liberal Volker Wissinghas also put a limit on the affinity that his party, which undoubtedly inspires the editorial line of ‘Die Welt’, may have with Elon Musk. “It cannot be a role model for liberal politics,” he responded.

The editors of ‘Axel Springer’, however, have received much more criticism than Axel Springer himself. Elon Musk because of the article, despite the fact that an editorial text, signed by the editor-in-chief of ‘Die Welt’, was contrasted with it, Jan Philipp Burgard“AfD is a danger to our values ​​and to our economy,” he stated, underlining that another party leader, Björn Hocke“has been convicted several times for using a banned Nazi slogan.” None of this has prevented the resignation of Eva Marie Kogelhead of the opinion section, which hosted Musk’s article in its pages. «I always liked running the Opinion section of ‘Die Welt’ and ‘WAMS’. Today a text appeared from Elon Musk in ‘Welt am Sonntag’. “I have submitted my resignation after its publication,” he limited himself to reporting the succession of events on X, the social network owned by Musk.

The Association of German Journalists (DJV) has protested against the “election advertising” allowed by the newspaper. “The German media must not allow themselves to be manipulated as spokespersons for autocrats and their friends,” criticized its president. Mika Beuster.