El pont de desembre is a good opportunity for a good getaway and rest, conèixer nous racons o gaudir de l’esport, la muntanya y la nature abans d’endinsar-nos de ple en the Nadalenque celebrations. A walk through the town of the tions, the Costa Daurada fora season or the mountains and forests of the Vall Ferrera. And propose vuit escapades pels Catalan Countries per fer aquest cap de semana llarg i sense marxar molt lluny de casa.

Mura, the town of the tions

Gairebé a tio per inhabitant and of all types: the climber, the follet, the Buddha, the cyclist and, fins and tot, a sincere orchestra. More than a hundred people occupy all the areas of the town of Wall (Bages), conegut with the town of the tions. The Festa del Tió will be extended on the 6th of June, in addition to the exhibition of tions to all the careers, workshops and activities will also be organized for all the public. A Nadal market has also been organized on weekends, offering nearby artisan and gastronomic products.

The Costa Daurada is perfect for the season

The Costa Daurada is more than Salou, Cambrils or Port Aventura, mainly summer and tourist destinations. Coastal towns such as Altafulla, Tamarit or Torredembarra are ideal to visit during the weekend. It is just a few kilometers away and all three are ideal for spending a long weekend.

We began with Altafulla (Tarragonès), a municipality of medieval origin considered on some occasions to be the most beautiful town on the Costa Daurada. Next to the castle and the ancient castle streets, you have a very quiet walk with the cassettes on the first line that allow you to see the sea. 15 minutes away in cotxe, trobem Tamarit (Tarragonès), a practically uninhabited municipality connected by the old beach and a walled enclosure, which includes a castle, a Romanesque church, a prison and various cases.

Altafulla. — Wikimedia Commons

The forests of the Vall Ferrera

The Vall Ferrera is the heart of the Alt Pirineu Natural Park, which keeps some of the most precious treasures of the Alt Pirineu, such as the Pica d’Estats, peaks such as the Baborte or the Monteixo, along with its amagats lakes and the Baiau i Aixeus. It is also connected by the extensive pastures to the mythical mountain range of Tor and endless forests like that of Virós. It is formed by six towns: Burg, Alendo, Mallolís, Montesclado, Farrera and Glorieta, which are close to the Burg valley. They are ideal for discovering rural tourism and agrotourism.

The Pessebre d’Olot Fair

Som desembre i l’ambient nadalenc is breathing ja from fa a grapat de dies. Molts began to surround the products related to the Nadal festivals and the first regalia, along with figures from the quality nativity scene. The Fira del Pessebre d’Olot, which is always held on the banks of the Pont de la Puríssima, is a good option, with many trees, tions, mangers, towers and many more special details.

The Fira decorates the streets of the ancient core of the town, between parties and holidays. It is also accompanied by a zero kilometer craft market, where we can find natural, local and quality products, made in an artisanal way. It is ideal for visiting the most menus in the house, as it also has related family activities.

Pessebre d’Olot Fair. — Discover Olot

The volcanic land of Catalonia

If there is an area of ​​Catalonia with the colors of the late afternoon, it is La Garrotxa. The Fageda d’en Jordà stands out, a forest of trees surrounded by 21 volcanoes with trobem trees that during the months of October, November and December have a unique color. In fact, the lava flow that flows into the Croscat volcano, the most famous of all, is established. Along the coast is the Santa Margarida volcano, whose name is the Romanesque hermitage.

The Croscat volcano. — Tourism Garrotxa

Les Terres de l’Ebre more on the beach

There are many who associate the Terres de l’Ebre with the summer and the beaches, but outside of the peak season It also offers great tourist attractions, highlighting coexistence with nature, forest fields, forests with flamenco, gastronomy, sports options… An ideal way to visit with your family and take advantage of the relaxing offer for everyone. rest and disconnect from all folds.

Along the Ebre Delta, if you are mountain lovers, we recommend the Ports area. The geological formations that it presents constitute a characteristic landscape unique to Catalonia, with Mont Caro at 1447 meters of altitude as a reference point of this natural park. Also the Tossal dels Tres Reis, with 1350 meters of height.

The Ports Natural Park. — Regional Council of Terra Alta

History and heritage of Perpignan

Anem ends in Northern Catalonia, specifically in Perpignan, the capital of the Pyrenees Orientals. The seus barris plens of colors and streets with palm trees of the beautiful Catalan are an ideal option to spend a few days. We can walk through the Saint-Jean neighborhood, close to the Saint-Jean Baptiste cathedral, or go to the Hyacinthe Rigaud museum or the exceptional complex of Plaça de la Loge.

Between its architectural and cultural heritage we have to talk about the spectacular Palau dels Reis de Mallorca and its characteristic traditional forest. Or a visit to the Campo Santo, a cloister-cementiri that is also a symbol of the kingdom of Mallorca. Obviously, we will not lose the Castellet, an ancient gateway to the fortified city that houses the Casa Pairal museum. We can try the local gastronomy at Halles Vauban, walk along the esplanade to the Palau de Congressos and arrive at the Bir-Hakeim garden.

The Carançà Gorges

Sacabem along the Carançà gorges, an important tourist attraction located in the municipality of Toès i Entrevalls, in North Catalonia. The trail, excavated into the rock, advances along an aerial ledge following the Carançà river. In order to facilitate access, the road is equipped with ropes, walkways, ponts and stairs.