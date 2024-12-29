

























The meeting Juventus – Fiorentina of Serie A, which is played at Juventus Stadium at 6:00 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Juventus – Fiorentina

Classification and statistics between Juventus – Fiorentina

Juventus comes to the match after having faced each other the day before



AC Monza



while Fiorentina played their last Serie A match against



Udinese



. He Juventus currently occupies the position number 6 of Serie A with 32 points, while their rival,

Fiorentinaoccupies the place 5 with 32 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Serie A matches of the day, the Juventus schedule, the Fiorentina schedule and the Serie A statistics. You can also check the Serie A standings.