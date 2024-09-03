Home policy

Elon Musk is actively supporting Donald Trump in the 2024 US election. The Tesla billionaire is also exerting political influence in other countries.

Washington – Elon Musk sympathizes with right-wing conservative politics, especially because it benefits his companies. The fewer regulations, the better for his interests. Musk had long refrained from exerting direct influence – but since the failed assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, the Tesla billionaire has made no secret of his interests and publicly supported the Republican.

Trump was pleased and reacted directly at the end of August by offering Elon Musk a political post in the cabinet. Provided he wins the US election 2024According to a report by Daily Beast There is now speculation that Elon Musk could play a significant role in a possible Trump commission to combat “government inefficiency.”

After the 2024 US election, Elon Musk wants to abolish as many regulations as possible as part of the US government

According to information from Washington Post wants Donald Trump for months to bring together top business leaders to examine whether thousands of government programs could be eliminated should he win the presidency in November. In response to speculation about his possible key role in this commission, the Tesla CEO wrote on X: “I can’t wait. There is a lot of waste and unnecessary regulations in government that need to be eliminated.”

It is not the first time that the Trump-Musk duo has had the idea of ​​a collaboration. In an interview with Reuters On August 20, Trump said he would consider the possibility of offering Musk a job in his administration. Musk responded to X, “I am willing to serve,” and showed an AI-generated photo of himself standing in front of a podium labeled “Department of Government Efficiency.”

Despite police violence or human rights violations: Musk supports libertarian politics worldwide

First and foremost, Elon Musk is an entrepreneur and supports policies that serve his interests. These tend to be right-wing conservative governments that do not put obstacles in the way of the economy in the form of high taxes, regulations or strict labor laws. Donald Trump demonstrated his anti-union stance last year when he predicted that striking car factory workers would be fired.

How much Musk believes in a free market world is shown, for example, by his support of the right-libertarian Argentine President Javier Milei, whom he repeatedly supports publicly. Since taking office in December 2023, Milei has been dismantling social programs and regulations, liberalizing the housing market, privatizing the education and health systems, and inciting hatred against socialism and feminism. Milei responds to social protests with police violence. Elon Musk supports him nonetheless: “Milei is doing an incredible job of restoring Argentina’s glory,” he said on September 2, as always on X.

Elon Musk attacks traffic light coalition over migration policy directly on X

In Europe, Musk’s political statements have so far been limited to agitation against migration, corona policy and climate protection. He supports Italy’s right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, but he has repeatedly expressed criticism of the traffic light coalition. In an X-post from last year, he shared a video of the sea rescue in the Mediterranean and asked provocatively: “Does the German public know this?” The Foreign Office responded directly and dryly at the time: “Yes. That’s called saving lives.” (lm)