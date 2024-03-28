“Ferrari will go down in history as the greatest car manufacturer of all time. Why? Is it because he built so many cars? No… It's what his cars represent: victory! Ferrari wins at Le Mans and people want to be part of this victory.” thus Lee Iacocca in the film “Le Mans '66 – The great challenge” in one fell swoop perfectly explains the legend that surrounds the Reds at the 24 Hours.

A legend linked to the fact that the Prancing Horse cars have ten overall victories in their palmares at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. But – apart from Ford's famous revenge which the film tells perfectly – there is another brand that with 16 overall victories has dominated the 24 hour race far and wide. His Majesty Porsche. Maybe we need a film about this too.

Someone (Steve McQueen, not the last of Hollywood) tried, but without success. Yes, because the dominance of the Stuttgart company was unique. To the point of resulting in a spectacular and provocative advertisement that created an era in 1983 (“No one is perfect”).

However. However, establishing the fact that, legend or not, Porsche hasn't won at Le Mans in over ten years. And thanks to the sensational Ferrari victory, all the spotlights in the world have now turned on again on the 24th, the fact that Vettel can race in the next edition of the most famous race in the world with the Stuttgart brand makes one dream. He makes the Porsche men dream, obviously, the German media who are convinced that the four-time Formula 1 world champion will be the protagonist of the legendary French classic and makes the many fans dream.

The recent test in Aragon at the wheel of the Porsche 963 Hypercar was enough to light the fire of cheering. For now there is nothing official. But if we look closely, the Porsche team has decided to field a third car… And the official announcement could arrive shortly, very soon. Meanwhile, Vettel, after completing 118 laps (581 km) in the Porsche 963 Hypercar, declared: “It was fun”. Now it's the fans who hope to enjoy seeing Seb actually start the 24 Hours of Le Mans.