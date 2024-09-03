Mexico City.- Morena federal deputy Olga Sánchez Cordero reported that she is hospitalized, after feeling ill yesterday after her work day in San Lázaro.

“Yesterday, after the meetings we had in the Chamber of Deputies, I began to feel ill. Today very early I went to see my cardiologist, who decided to hospitalize me, due to the open heart surgery I have,” the retired Minister posted on her X account.

“I regret not being able to participate in the legislative work. I hope that avenues for dialogue and consensus can be found.” The Plenary Session of the Chamber of Deputies is meeting in an alternate location, in the face of protests by opponents of the judicial reform outside the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro.