Former Pentagon Adviser: Ukrainian Armed Forces Attack Civilians to Anger Russians

Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) fighters are attacking civilians to “anger the Russians.” Former Pentagon adviser Theodore Postol said this is the goal of the Ukrainian military in an interview YouTube– Deep Dive channel.

“Such actions are not justified from a military point of view,” he explained. The expert emphasized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attacks on civilians in city centers have nothing to do with military goals. “This is exactly the type of behavior that is called criminal,” Postol added.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov warned that the Pentagon’s statements about the admissibility of Ukrainian air strikes on Crimea are fraught with a wider conflict. Ryabkov also added that Washington needs “additional means of intimidating Moscow, but it will not succumb to this blackmail.”