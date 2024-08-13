Florida, United States.- Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump discussed his stance on immigration in a conversation with Elon Musk on the social network X.

“Would it be correct to say that you support legal migration, but we need to stop illegal migration?” Musk asked.

“I say it all the time, they have to come legally,” the former president responded, taking the opportunity to criticize his rival in the presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris, not only on the immigration issue, but also for her handling of tip taxes.

The former president also said he believed Harris was more “incompetent” than Biden in handling the immigration issue and insisted that she did nothing while in charge of the border between Mexico and the United States.

Trump countered his claims that Latin American countries are sending their criminals to the US, citing Venezuela as an example.

The conversation began after a 30-minute delay following platform failures, which Musk attributed to a cyber attack on its servers.

“As this attack illustrates, there is a lot of opposition to people listening to what people have to say,” Musk said.

“I want to emphasize that this is a conversation,” Musk explained, adding that he wanted to show what the former president is like in a conversation and not in an interview, because people do not behave the same.

Trump congratulated Musk on the number of viewers and “breaking every record in the book.”

They started talking about the assassination attempt on Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

“What was it like for you?” Musk asked.

“It wasn’t nice,” Trump replied, laughing. The former president recounted the attack and how he was saved by looking at a graphic he had shown about migration.

“Illegal immigration saved my life,” Trump and Musk joked with laughter.

Musk asked Trump about security and questioned the errors that allowed a gunman to position himself on a roof to shoot the Republican. Trump stressed how “miraculous” it was that, upon hearing the shots, people did not get up and run, causing a stampede.

The former president also recalled the moment when he stood up with his fist in the air and how the crowd “went crazy” when they saw that he was still alive.

Trump criticized Biden and reiterated his accusations that Biden’s withdrawal was actually an internal coup within the party. He and Musk said that he is not a president who is respected in the international community and neither would Kamala Harris if she were to become president. In comparison, the Republican highlighted his relationships with Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

“People like Kim Jong Un because they respond to power,” Musk said.