His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received a written message from Sheikh Hasina Wajid, Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, relating to bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was received by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, when he received today Mohammed Hassan Mahmoud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bangladesh.

During the meeting, His Highness and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Bangladesh and ways to enhance paths of joint cooperation to serve the mutual interests of the two countries.

For his part, Muhammad Hassan Mahmood, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bangladesh, expressed his country's aspiration to strengthen cooperation relations with the UAE in several fields, praising the country's leading position at the regional and international levels.

During the meeting, His Highness and Mohammed Hassan Mahmoud also discussed current developments in the Middle East region and all regional and international issues of common interest and exchanged views on them.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al-Hajri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Commercial Affairs.