Music | Taylor Swift broke her own record

The songs from the album, which was released almost ten years ago, have experienced a new upswing.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift continues its winning streak with reprints of its old productions.

Published at the end of October 1989 (Taylor’s Version) progressed in less than a week to become the best-selling album of 2023 in the United States, says The Hollywood Reporter.

The album’s first week sales have also lifted it Billboard to the top of the album chart and even the best-selling vinyl record. The success is bigger than the original version of the album, which came out in 2014.

The new edition is also the album with the most streams ever in one day on the streaming service Spotify. The record was also previously held by Swift, with her album released last year Midnights.

Swift has released reissues of her albums due to a copyright dispute. 1989 includes the biggest hits of Swift’s career, such as Shake It Off, Bad Blood and Blank Space.