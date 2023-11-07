Thinner than its predecessor, with a longer range and an expanded app: the meat thermometer Meater 2 Plus can also withstand up to 500 degrees Celsius.

vVegetarians are excused. But all cooks who prepare meat should always have a meat thermometer handy in the drawer when there is a roast in the oven or a thick steak in the pan. Without this instrument, cooked meat becomes a product of chance. If you measure the core temperature, you know exactly when rare, medium or well done is. The thermometer should be cordless and able to remain stuck in the meat while cooking.

Meater products, for example, meet these requirements. The new 2 Plus for 130 euros consists of a sensor and a charging station. There is a battery in the back of the narrow wooden box that fully charges the sensor at the front in half an hour if the kitchen stays cold. It can roast for 24 hours without charging. There are also two magnets embedded on the back so you can hang the box on the oven or grill.