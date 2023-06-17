Music | Anna-Maria Helsing was appointed chief conductor of the BBC Concert Orchestra

With the appointment of Helsinki, three BBC symphony orchestras already have a Finnish chief conductor.

Conductor Anna-Maria Helsing has been named Chief Conductor of the BBC Concert Orchestra from October 2023. Helsing has served as the orchestra’s chief guest since 2020. His term as chief conductor is three years, and the contract will therefore continue until 2026. He will follow in the position of chief conductor Bramwell Toveytawho died in the summer of 2022.

The BBC Concert Orchestra is one of the BBC’s five orchestras, along with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, the BBC Symphony Orchestra and the BBC Orchestras in Wales and Scotland.

of the British In recent years, there has been a strong representation of Finns in orchestra conductor positions. For example, the chief conductor of the London-based Philharmonia Orchestra is Santtu-Matias Rouvali.

The Chief Conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra is Sakari Oramo and the main visitor is Dalia Stasevska. The chief conductor of the BBC Philharmonic, on the other hand, is John Storgårdsso with the appointment of Helsinki, all three BBC orchestras operating in England have a Finnish chief conductor.

The Chief Conductor of the Cardiff-based BBC National Orchestra of Wales is Ryan Bancroft and Chief Conductor of the Glasgow-based BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra is Ryan Wigglesworth.