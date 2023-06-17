TASS: Mi-8 helicopter that made an emergency landing in Yakutia was transporting shift workers

The Mi-8 helicopter, which made an emergency landing in Yakutia on June 17, was on a charter flight and transporting shift workers. This is reported TASS with reference to the airline’s message.

June 17 at 2:25 pm local time [08:25 мск] A helicopter of the Alrosa airline, which was performing a charter flight on the Yakutsk-Sobolokh route to transport shift workers, made an emergency landing 90 km from Yakutsk, ”the agency writes. There were 4 crew members and 21 passengers on board. None of them were hurt.

Now a reserve aircraft has been sent to the emergency landing site and a commission has been set up to investigate the causes of the incident. According to preliminary information, the crew commander decided to make an emergency landing. This happened after a technical malfunction warning alarm went off, the airline explained.

Rescuers have already moved to the helicopter landing site. “The Mi-8 aircraft of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia with 10 rescuers of the department is in readiness for response,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.