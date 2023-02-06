“It reminds me a bit of Messi”. Thus, some time ago, Lothar Matthäus expressed himself on Jamal Musiala. Barely 20 years old, Bayern Munich’s talent continues to amaze everyone. Last Sunday, in the last round of the Bundesliga, he scored a screaming goal against Wolfsburg: he ran 30-40 meters ball and chain, resisted the charge of his opponents, overcame several, and then unloaded behind Casteels.