In Poland in the Stellantis factory Of Tychy production has started Jeep Avengerthe brand’s first electric car offered in Italy and Spain also in the variant gas. The new Avenger, Car of the Year 2023, is also the first Jeep SUV to be produced in Poland.

The introduction of the Jeep Avenger in Europe marks the beginning of the next phase in the electrification of the Jeep brand, which will see the arrival of four all-electric vehicles by 2025. By the end of 2030, European sales of the Jeep brand will be of 100% electric models only.

Jeep Avenger production

The new Avenger is produced in Poland and is also the first Jeep model to be built here. Established between 1972 and 1975, the Stellantis plant in Tychy adopts a two-shift system and takes more than 2,000 people.

Jeep Avenger production line

The production cycle of the plant includes four divisions: the molding plant, managed by an external supplier; the welding shop, 99.5% automated thanks to 930 robots; the paint shop, which is more than 90% automated, and assembly, which includes two production lines and a battery assembly line.

Jeep Avenger production at the Tychy plant

From the start of production in 1975 until December 2022, the Tychy plant produced an extraordinary number of vehicles: 10.8 million.

Jeep Avenger electric and petrol engine

The new Avenger is a compact SUV that is positioned in the segment of B-SUV. Under the bonnet, a Jeep is powered by a for the first time 400 volt electric motor from 156 HP (115 kW) and 260 Nm of maximum torque. There 54 kWh lithium battery ensures an electric autonomy of up to 400km with just one refill WLTP cycle and beyond 550 km in the city.

Electric motor Jeep Avenger production line

On the market is also available a 100 bhp 1.2 turbo petrol and manual gearbox. The Avenger is also the first front-wheel drive Jeep SUV to come standard with the systems Selec Terrain And Hill Descent Control That not afraid of the dirt roadthanks to the angles of attack (20°) and departure (32°) and the height from the ground (200 mm).

Jeep Avenger production photo

