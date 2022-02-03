Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The Museum of the Future represents the most beautiful building on earth and is a prominent landmark that will be added during its inauguration to the distinguished urban landmarks of the Emirate of Dubai. It is considered an engineering icon that represents Dubai and the UAE’s window to the world towards the future, and it is one of the components of Dubai’s creative environment that aims to enhance its position as a global center for technology development and support its initiatives and strategic plans to attract creative minds, talents, technology makers and modern technology. For all experts, innovators and creators from all over the world, and will provide its visitors with experiences with the tools it contains to learn about technology to design the future, its manufacture and the form of life in it.

The Museum of the Future is an engineering miracle on an area of ​​30,000 square meters, 77 meters high, and consists of seven floors. It is characterized by the absence of columns inside, which makes its engineering design a milestone in the field of urban engineering. The museum is also connected by two bridges, the first extending to Jumeirah Emirates Towers with a length of 69 meters, and the second linking it to the Emirates Towers metro station with a length of 212 meters.

The museum is fed with 4,000 megawatts of electricity that was produced through solar energy, through a special station connected to the museum that was built in cooperation with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, which will make the museum, upon its opening, the first museum in the Middle East to obtain platinum accreditation for leadership in the design of energy systems and protection The environment is LEED, which is the highest classification of green buildings in the world, and the garden surrounding the Museum of the Future houses 80 species and species of plants, equipped with a smart and automated irrigation system at the latest level.

The facade of the museum consists of 1024 pieces of art entirely manufactured by robots and executed in a unique way, as the facade panels were produced using automated robotic arms in a precedent that is the first in the region. Each panel consists of 4 layers, and there are 16 process steps in order to produce one panel. Each panel is installed and installed separately, as the installation period for the external facade lasted more than 18 months.

The total facade area is 17,600 square metres. The facade of the Museum of the Future, extending over an area of ​​17,000 square meters and lit by 14,000 meters of light lines, is decorated with inspirational quotes by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in Arabic calligraphy.