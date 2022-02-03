Dubai (WAM)

General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, witnessed the official announcement of the “Ocean Global Humanitarian Charity” initiative during his tour of the Emirates International Dental Conference and Dental Exhibition “AEDC Dubai 2022”. His Highness was accompanied on the tour by Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, CEO of the International Scientific Dental Association, AEEDC Dubai and Chairman of Index Holding, Dr. Robert Edwab, Executive Director of the Greater New York Dental Forum, in addition to the President of the International Federation The President of the International Dental Academy, the heads of scientific, medical and educational conferences, and the heads of associations, universities and trade unions from all over the world.

“Ocean” is the first humanitarian qualitative initiative of its kind, launched by Index Holding in line with its societal responsibilities, in cooperation with its scientific, medical, educational and humanitarian conferences, and with the support of its partners, as this initiative aims to improve oral and dental health and eliminate tooth decay in the world. His Highness was briefed on the detailed stages of the initiative, which seeks to reduce the number of dental caries diagnosed in the region and the world by 50% during the first five years, and eliminate tooth decay in the region and the world during the next ten years, in addition to starting a global approach to the initiative in cooperation with international institutions Related, in an initiative launched from the United Arab Emirates to the world.

Dr. Abdul Salam Al-Madani said: “Through the non-profit global humanitarian initiative Ocean, we aim to reach everyone by presenting several initiatives, in an effort to raise the level of oral and dental health globally and to achieve the vision of the United Arab Emirates in spreading knowledge and charitable work. Tooth decay and lack of awareness of oral health are among the most popular diseases, as they cause pain not only related to the teeth, but also to the body in general. In the context of announcing the details of the program, the initiative’s organizing committee clarified the mechanism of action that will be followed, which provides for training doctors from all medical specialties to educate the community about the importance of oral health in preventing diseases in the future and implementing the initiative through all medical specialties, benefit associations, schools and members who join For the initiative to be an integral part of the daily work within the treatment and prevention protocols for auditors in specialized clinics in primary health care and hospitals, in the private and public sectors, and to involve non-profit institutions, schools, universities and health and medical colleges to make them strategic partners in the initiative to achieve the lofty and unique goals of the UAE To the world, in addition to the joining of private companies from producers of oral health tools to the initiative as part of the non-profit community responsibility to support the initiative and achieve its noble goals.

Saif bin Zayed during honoring the Aqdar World Summit team

4800 innovative products in medical solutions

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed visited the activities of the 26th edition of the Emirates International Dental Conference and the Arab Dental Exhibition “AEEDC Dubai 2022”, held at the Dubai Trade Center. Several international medical institutions will participate in the conference, presenting nearly 4800/ innovative products in the field of medical solutions related to oral and dental health. His Highness toured the exhibition and was briefed on the health products offered by the international, Arab and local pavilions, which provide the latest developments, innovations and smart solutions in the fields of dentistry and its sciences. The annual event witnessed a great turnout from doctors, specialists and members of dental federations around the world, in addition to a number of members and heads of specialized dental bodies, professors and students from world-renowned dental colleges. Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan honored the work team of the Aqdar World Summit, which achieved outstanding success in its third session, which was held at Expo 2020 Dubai. The strategic planner of the summit was «Index Holding» and a number of supporters of the summit.