An unusual city law that worked in the capital before the advent of street lighting was described in Telegram-channel “History of Moscow”. Until the 18th century, at night, all people were required to go outside with a lantern.

It was especially important to keep the light source close to the face. So the person became more noticeable on a dark street. Those who did not have a flashlight with them risked going to jail. The policeman could take such a citizen for a criminal and detain him until the circumstances are clarified.

In 1730, Empress Anna Ioannovna installed the first lamps on the streets of Moscow. After that, the rule about lanterns lost its relevance.

Earlier, the Muscovite spoke about the ban that existed in the capital during the reign of Emperor Nicholas I.