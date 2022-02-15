A new service for Muscovites has appeared in the electronic medical record on the mos.ru portal — an interactive personalized regional calendar of childhood vaccinations. This was announced by the Deputy Mayor of the capital for social development Anastasia Rakova.

According to her, the creation of such a service was made possible by the digitization of all vaccination cards for children. Color clues in the calendar will help parents understand. With their help, Muscovites will be able to find out which vaccinations have already been done and which ones need to be scheduled.

Thus, parents can see the full picture of their children’s vaccination online, know the timing of the necessary vaccinations and do them in a timely manner to protect their babies from serious infections and serious complications. Anastasia RakovaDeputy Mayor of Moscow

Rakova clarified that this is not the first service to track childhood vaccinations. “We have already launched personal vaccination reminders: parents receive notifications about planned vaccinations recommended for children at a certain age in the form of push notifications and by e-mail,” she said, stressing that Muscovites received more than five million such notifications.

sixteenvaccination are included in the regional calendar (for girls, the 17th vaccination is additionally included – against HPV)

The interactive calendar will help parents keep track of these vaccinations and keep their children safe from infections in a timely manner.

In addition, in 2022, an information block with detailed information on vaccinations and scheduled vaccinations carried out over the past month became available to pediatricians in electronic medical records. Thus, the issue of vaccination of children and the timely appointment of vaccinations can be kept under control by doctors.

The calendar is available in the “My Vaccinations” section of the mos.ru portal. It indicates the recommended age of the child for vaccination, the name of the vaccination, the type of vaccination (routine or booster), and the type of vaccine (live or inactivated). The calendar is formed on the basis of data from the child’s electronic medical record. If the child was vaccinated in a private or federal clinic, parents will be able to independently upload the procedure data to the electronic medical record.

In the future, it is planned to launch a calendar of children’s vaccinations in the mobile version of the electronic medical record – in the EMIAS.INFO application.

You can apply for access to an electronic medical record and a child’s card on the portal mos.ru. Users over 15 years of age who have a compulsory health insurance policy can access the service.

Moscow has been digitizing the healthcare system for ten years now. Now the basis of this process is a single digital platform. It provides personalized management of each patient at all stages – from diagnosis, treatment to follow-up. Thanks to the platform, all data on the health status of citizens is accumulated in a single digital circuit and is available online to both doctors and patients themselves.