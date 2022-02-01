It became known about the readiness of bomb shelters in Moscow to mark 100 percent of the citizens in the event of hostilities, writes “Gazeta.ru”.

According to data from open sources, cited by the Moscow Perspective newspaper of the construction complex of the capital, there are about 250 specialized shelters in the capital today. The most famous of them can be called “Metro-2”, “Ramenki-43” and “Stalin’s bunker” on Taganka, where excursions are held. Also in the capital, it is possible to quickly convert more than 2,500 objects into safe shelters: metro stations, parking lots, underground shopping centers and basements.

This information outraged network users. Many pointed out that most of these bomb shelters have long been used for other purposes: they have been converted into car services and tire shops. “Still, we hope that they will not be useful, but thanks”, “In my area, the bomb shelter was converted into a car wash”, “Will the migrants be brought in too, or only with a Russian passport?”, “Very bad news,” users noted.

Earlier, a Russian woman from a Jewish family spoke about life in the evacuation.