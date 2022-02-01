Dutch pig farmers are having a hard time and that will remain the case for some time to come. That is what ABN Amro says in a report, which speaks of 2021 as a ‘dramatic year for pig farming’. There was and is a lot of competition from other countries, which means that the prices for pig products are low. There is hope, however, partly because Dutch pigs are relatively sustainable.











With the increasing attention for this from European countries in particular, Dutch pig products may become more popular. According to the researchers, there are opportunities in the use of quality marks, for example. Labels such as Beter Leven are on the rise and these types of labels could also be used more in the field of sustainability, ABN Amro thinks.

The report states that Dutch pigs are among the most sustainable in the world because of their food based on residual products. This can be further improved in the coming years, for example by using more sustainable stables.

But only with a focus on less environmental damage will the sector not get out of the bad situation of today, says director of agricultural companies at ABN Amro Pierre Berntsen. “If the global pork market is under pressure, everything will get worse. Also the more sustainable forms.” This bad situation is due to a lot of supply worldwide and China, which accounts for half of the worldwide consumption of pigs, which is going to produce more itself.

The prospects for the longer term are positive, according to the bank, because pig farming is expected to become less popular due to higher purchasing costs now. Then the price for pigs would return to normal. “But it will remain bad for the next six months,” said Berntsen.