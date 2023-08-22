The nature of laziness was explained to the residents of Moscow by specialists from the Moscow Department of Health at the site of the urban forum. According to them, laziness is a protective function of the psyche. RIA News.

It became known that this feeling can hide both psychological problems and just fatigue. In addition, it may be due to changes in the length of daylight hours and even an allergic reaction.

Muscovites were told that a full sleep and regular physical activity will help to cope with laziness.

