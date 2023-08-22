Salvador Dalí painted eggs. So did Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat or Paul Cézanne. Paul Newman swallowed up to 50 (hard) in the legend of the indomitable, and Alfred Hitchcock believed its white, oval shape was disgusting. now the book The Gourmand. The egg. Stories and recipeswhich Taschen will publish in Spanish this September, shows how the egg has been an intrinsic element in the history of art, to which it is possible to find references even in Ancient Egypt.

For David Lane, editor of the book, “they contain meaning and metaphor and can represent any emotion.” “They are recognizable in many physical states: whole, cracked, soft, fried, poached, boiled. They are strong and safe, but also incredibly fragile. They represent birth and new beginnings, but also death”, he states by email. The book also includes a collection of varied recipes to show the universality of the egg… even in the kitchen.

Lid of an alabaster jar decorated with a bird in a nest and eggs in a bowl, from the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun. Robert Harding / Alamy (Courtesy (Alamy Stock Photo)

‘Broken Heart’ (2011), by JeeYoung Lee. JeeYoung Lee (Courtesy of Tasch

Salvador Dalí, photographed with one of his sculptures, in 1970. Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Wing (Alamy Stock Photo)

‘Eyes and eggs’ (1983), by Jean-Michel Basquiat. Jean-Michel Basquiat (Courtesy (Galerie Enrico Navarra)

Self-portrait with Fried Eggs, by Sarah Lucas (1996). Sarah Lucas (Courtesy of Tasche

‘Wild Strawberries’ (1959), by Andy Warhol and Suzie Frankfurt. Andy Warhol (Courtesy of Tasche

Paul Cezanne’s Still Life, ‘Bread and Eggs’ (1865). Taschen (Alamy Stock Photo)