A resident of the capital was hospitalized because of a cockroach. The incident on Sunday, January 30, was reported by Telegram-channel “Moscow with a twinkle”.

According to reports, a woman with a complaint of severe pain in her ear turned to the Veresaev City Clinical Hospital on Lobnenskaya Street. The doctor examined the patient and found a cockroach inside her auricle. The extraction of the insect was successful.

Earlier, in the suburbs, doctors took a cockroach out of a patient’s head.