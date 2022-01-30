Tennis | Daniil Medvedev leads to 2-0 lead in Australian final, disruptor messes up Rafael Nadal’s inning

Nadal is aiming for the 21st grand slam of his career.

Russian Daniil Medvedev forcibly took the lead in the final of the Australian Open Championship 2-0 in Spain Rafael Nadalia against.

Medvedev rudely took the first set 6-2, but Nadal dominated the second. He broke Medvedev’s feed twice but lost his own.

The drama was lacking in the second half of the game when Nadal’s 5-0 player ran into the field in his lead. The field was filled in seconds by security personnel and the troublemaker was apprehended.

When the disruption came, Nadal was feeding a lot of victory. The feed turn continued long after the troublemaker was caught, but in the end Medvedev broke the feed with a sharp knuckle response.

Medvedev took the second set in the cut-off game 7-6 with an excellent knockout along the line.

Three winning rounds are required to win the final. HS is watching the match

The disturber was quickly caught up in the Australian tennis final.

Nadal is aiming for his 21st grand slam win, and Medvedev is trying to turn last year’s final loss into a win.

Second-placed Medvedev lost to Serbia in the final last year To Novak Djokovicwho did not receive permission to participate in this year ‘s tournament as an unvaccinated player.