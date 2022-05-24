anil murthy will travel this weekend to Singapore to meet with Peter Lim. The president of Valencia will remain in his country until the middle of next week, when he will return to Valencia to attend a charity event organized by the VCF Foundation in Mestalla on June 2. Murthy will meet face to face with Lim after the demonstration last Saturday in the outskirts of Mestalla, although from the club it is noted that this appointment was planned since before the latest events that have staged the distance between the black and white fans and the property.

The conclave with peter lim of the black and white president is part of the planning for the next season. That is the official version that emanates from the Mestalla entity. There, they will talk about the continuity of Bordalás and also about the sales operations that have to be carried out to balance the budget and reduce the losses of almost 70 million for the year, as well as how far the club can invest in reinforcements and renewals.

Murthy’s trip to Singapore is the reason why neither the president nor the director of football Miguel Ángel Corona have called Bordalás to meet him. The coach ventured last week that in the current one he could meet with the club’s leaders to plan the next campaign, although it would have been useless for them to see each other now, because everything depends on the wills that Lim transmits. And the position of the owner regarding the coach is a mystery, because this newspaper has been pointing out that Lim has sounded out in recent weeks a coach with whom he has a good relationship with a view to repeating the Nuno formula, although the executive leadership of Valencia works under the pattern that Bordalás will continue.

The meeting with Lim takes place a week after the one between Anil Murthy and Joan Laporta, in which they talked about how to fit in the signing of Carlos Soler by the Barça entity in economic terms. There, in turn, footballers who could interest Valencia came out in the conversation, especially the Dutchman Sergio Dest.