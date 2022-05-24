Russia rejects Italy’s “fake” peace plan for Ukraine. “The West has embraced the desire to create ‘peace plans’ that should lead to a solution to the crisis in Ukraine. And it would be fine if it were to come up with options that at least somehow take reality into account. But that’s just a pure stream of consciousness, ”Russian Security Council Vice President Dmitry Medvedev wrote in a post on Telegram.

Read also

Always referring to the press reports on the Italian four-stage plan, Medvedev said that “there is a feeling that it was not prepared by diplomats” and that it is based on “Ukrainian lies”.

Speaking about the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Medvedev stated that “they will not return to Ukraine” and called “the proposals for the autonomy of Donbass within the framework of the Ukrainian state obvious nonsense and cheap projections”.

“The decisions about their fate – Medvedev underlined – were taken by the republics of Donbass in the end and will not go back. This is unacceptable for all those who remember the fate of the Minsk agreements and the killing of civilians of the LPR and DPR. “, he wrote again on Telegram, commenting on the leaked indiscretions on the Italian plan to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.