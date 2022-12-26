Murray and Gordon plus Jokic: Denver beats the Suns in over time 128-125

Emotions and spectacular plays between Denver (21-11) and Phoenix (19-15), a match decided in overtime. For Nikola Jokic 41 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists. To decide the fate of the Nuggets, however, were Jamal Murray (26 points) and Aaron Gordon (28 points and 13 rebounds), both flying high above the rim.



