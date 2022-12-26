Coronavirus | President Xi commented on China’s corona situation for the first time since the relaxation of restrictions, hoped for a health campaign

The number of infections in various parts of China has risen sharply since the restrictions were eased.

China’s president Xi Jinping has taken a stance on the country’s corona situation for the first time since the relaxation of corona restrictions.

Chinese State News Agency Xinhua according to Xi said the country should start a more targeted health campaign and take practical steps to protect people’s health.

Infection rates in various parts of China have risen sharply since the restrictions were eased.

In the leaked minutes of last week’s closed meeting of China’s National Health Committee, it was estimated that in December 248 million people would have been infected by the corona virus by the 20th of the month.