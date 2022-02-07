Arrive and kiss the saint; This is how the arrival of striker Vedat Muriqi on the island is summed up. The Kosovar player arrived surrounded by unknowns, as many as a goal in a year and a half at Lazio, increased by recognizing the sports director of the Balearic entity, Pablo Ortells, that he was not the first option in the winter market.

But two games, the Cup in Vallecas, and the debut in the Spanish league at home against Cádiz and with a goal, He has put Muriqi on the altars of a Mallorcanism in need of an idol who would raise not only the team but also the stands.

After the victory against Cádiz, coach Luis García stated that the Kosovar “is a very different player from what we had, we lacked such a profile”.

For its part, the veteran Salva Sevilla, responsible for the first vermilion goal against the Cadiz, from a penalty, gave his new partner the launch of the secondbeing a specialty of the Kosovar: “I saw him with confidence and I let him take the penalty, this will help him to gain confidence in the next games, they are important details”.

Among the data of the new Real Mallorca reference striker is his enormous power in the air. In the Cup match in Vallecas he won 15 of his 22 duels in the high game, figures that he even improved against Cádiz in his league debut with 13 of 15 wins. Data to which is added his first goal in the league by converting a penalty shot and his facility for team play with just a few training sessions with the rest of the squad.

The player, who showed commitment on the pitch and absolute connection with the stands through his gestures, was substituted in the 89th minute to applause and part of the public stood up chanting his name, something he thanked before the club’s official media: “In my first game at home I managed to score, but the important thing is that the team wins and takes the 3 points at stake, when you’re a striker you always want to score, that’s why I asked Salva for the first penalty but he left me the second and I’m very grateful for everything to my teammates who have welcomed me very well”. The Kosovar player added in his private account on Twitter that he was “very happy for the victory at our home and for having contributed a goal to that victory, we will continue working for the best”.

His characteristics based on power in the air and association with the rest of the team, his character, his back game waiting for the incorporation of the second line, collective triangulation, walls and finishing ability, have made him the new idol of Majorcanism. Vedat Muriqi was what the Vermilion fans were waiting for and he has arrived to make a difference.