Culiacán, Sinaloa.- This Tuesday, February 8, the second doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 to minors between 12 and 17 years old with comorbidities in the city of Culiacanaccording to official information published this Sunday by the Delegation of Programs for Social Development in Sinaloa.

The appointment is at the Regional Hospital #1 in the capital of Sinaloa between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8. The biological to be applied is from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

Minors must present themselves with their printed file from the My Vaccine page and must be accompanied by an adult in order to receive the vaccine. second dose of covid vaccine.

At the cut of this Sunday, February 6, the Sinaloa health authorities reported 4 thousand 411 active covid-19 patientscaused by the coronavirus Sars-Cov-2,

This pathogen caused the death of 9,395 people since its detection in the state to date. While 108 thousand 343 people managed to overcome the infection in this federal entity.

The municipalities with the highest rate of new infections They are: Culiacán with 540; Mazatlán with 109, Ahome with 150, Guasave with 104; Navolato with 94; The Strong with 16; Escuinapa with 12, Elota with 7; Rosary with 6; Sinaloa with 4; Salvador Alvarado and Concordia with 2.

In demarcations such as Badiaguato, Mocorito and Cosalá they do not report new cases of covid-19; while Angostura, San Ignacio and Choix only report one new infection each.

Regarding the active cases by municipalitythere are 2 thousand 329 in Culiacán, 520 in Ahome, 464 in Mazatlán, 302 in Guasave, 259 in Navolato, 168 in El Fuerte, 98 in Salvador Alvarado, 71 in El Rosario, 60 in Angostura, 39 in Escuinapa, 25 in Elota , 23 in Sinaloa, 13 in Choix, 11 in Cosalá, 11 in San Ignacio, 7 in Mocorito, 6 in Badirguato and 5 in Concordia.